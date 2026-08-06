U.S. Marines hold first live-fire FPV drone drills in South Korea

An explosion is seen after an attack by a first-person view drone operated by the U.S. Marine Corps in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 5. KOOKBANGILBO

The U.S. Marines for the first time publicly showed live-fire FPV drone strikes in Korea, highlighting allied readiness near the inter-Korean border.

POCHEON, Gyeonggi — Shortly after the word "splash" sounded through a transceiver shared by the U.S. Marines, an explosion echoed through a firing range in a border city, indicating that a first-person view (FPV) drone successfully struck its hillside target.

This was part of a live-fire exercise conducted Wednesday by the U.S. Marines at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, as part of the Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP).

In a rare public event disclosed to the media Wednesday, the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment executed a total of six strikes using FPV drones, all hitting the makeshift barracks used as targets some 900 meters (2952 feet) away.

It marked the first time that the U.S. Marines have disclosed live-fire drills using FPV drones on the Korean Peninsula.

FPV drones, which proved to be one of the most potent weapons in the Russia-Ukraine war, are controlled by personnel on the ground wearing goggles and operate in a hit-to-kill method by crashing into a target.

These drones are capable of mounting one of three types of payloads — anti-armor, anti-materiel, and anti-personnel — depending on the purpose of the mission.

"It's all about combined readiness," said Col. Peter Ankeny, deputy commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea. "The opportunity this gives Marines to come out here to the Korean Peninsula, potentially a place that we'd be called upon, getting boots on the ground, being able to showcase this capability in terrain that we could operate in," he added.

The Neros Archer drone boasts a maximum range of 25 km, a top speed of 130 kilometers per hour (81 miles per hour) and a payload capacity of up to 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds). Its anti-tank weapon is reportedly capable of penetrating 100 mm of conventional tank armor.

U.S. Marines hold up a first-person view drone at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 5. KOOKBANGILBO

"This technology extends the tactical influence of small units far beyond the one-to two-kilometer limits of traditional, squad-level infantry weapons, allowing Marines to conduct precision strikes from positions of relative safety," the U.S. Marines said in a press release.

The iteration was executed by the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, forward deployed to the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program.

Throughout the drills, the U.S. Air Force's Skydio drone flew overhead and captured footage of the live-fire range in real time.

A USFK official said Wednesday's drills were conducted in coordination with the Korean Army's 5th Corps, noting they were aimed at showcasing the powerful combined defense posture between the allies.

Pointing to the scorching heat Wednesday, Col. Ankeny noted the U.S. Marines have a strict standard operating procedure for heat mitigation, noting the weather conditions provided an opportunity for them to "deal with the unique terrain that Korea has."

KMEP is a bilateral exercise with a focus on the integration of aviation and ground assets, designed to enhance the combat readiness of the U.S and Korean Marines, according to the U.S. Marines Corps.





Yonhap