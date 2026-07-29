U.S. lawmakers submit House resolution honoring Korean War veterans

Commemorative wreaths at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on May 25, or Memorial Day AP/YONHAP

The resolution came as Korea and the United States marked the 73rd anniversary of the signing of the 1950-53 Korean War Armistice Agreement.

A group of U.S. lawmakers has introduced a bipartisan House resolution honoring the sacrifice of 1950-53 Korean War veterans and those who have served on the Korean Peninsula since the signing of the armistice.

Reps. Lois Frankel, a Democrat from Florida, and Gus Bilirakis, a Republican from the same state, introduced the resolution, titled “Acknowledging the courage and sacrifice of veterans of the Korean War and Korean Defense Veterans,” on Monday, as Korea and the United States marked the 73rd anniversary of the signing of the armistice.

“The heroes of the ‘Forgotten War’ must never be overlooked, and they deserve the lasting gratitude of both the American and Korean people,” Frankel was quoted as saying in a press release.

Bilirakis also expressed his respect to the veterans.

“Veterans of the Korean War stood on the front lines in defense of freedom, democracy and the values that define our nation,” he said. “Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment helped preserve peace on the Korean Peninsula and prevented the spread of tyranny during one of the most consequential conflicts of the 20th century.”

Co-sponsored by 10 congressional members, including Reps. Grace Meng, a Democrat from New York, and Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Pennsylvania, the resolution recognizes the importance of the contributions and sacrifices made by the veterans of the Korean War and “Korean defense veterans” who served to defend Korea since the armistice was inked.

Noting that many Korean War veterans returned home “without the fanfare that greeted the heroes of World Wars I and II,” the resolution stresses that they and Korean defense veterans deserve to be recognized by all Americans for their honorable service in defense of democracy and freedom.

It also states that the Korean and American people are “eternally grateful” to the veterans.





Yonhap