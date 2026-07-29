U.S. lawmakers submit House resolution honoring Korean War veterans

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Trump says Korea, U.S. remain 'united' in Korean War armistice anniversary message
In the message, U.S. President Donald Trump also warned that the "same communist ambition that once sought to conquer the Korean Peninsula is trying to rear its ugly head once more" in the West.
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Submarine bill locks in Korea’s nonnuclear pledge
A new special bill would speed Seoul’s nuclear-powered submarine program while legally barring any move toward developing or possessing nuclear weapons.
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Defense Ministry begins return to Yoon's old Yongsan office
After four years sharing space with the Joint Chiefs, the ministry is moving back into its former Yongsan headquarters by mid-August at a cost of 20.6 billion won ($14.1 million).
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Unification Ministry honors UN Command officer for border area peace efforts
The Ministry of Unification gave the award to Maj. Lee Sung-bin during the second joint conference on peace and safety in border areas.