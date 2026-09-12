U.S. lawmaker calls on State Dept. to revise policy on North Korea travel ban

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Blue House denounces North Korean missile launch as violation of UNSC resolution
South Korea's presidential security office called for an immediate halt to such grave action.
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U.S. military says it is aware of North Korean missile launch
U.S. Pacific Command said the launch poses no immediate threat while reaffirming its defense commitment to South Korea and regional allies.
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North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS
Pyongyang launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea a day after South Korea, the United States and Japan concluded Freedom Edge exercises.
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North Korea-China bridge nears opening after decade-long delay
The completion of North Korean customs facilities was seen as a signal that the New Yalu River Bridge may open soon, potentially boosting the country's cross-border cargo trade with China.