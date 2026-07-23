U.S. House passes defense bill with stronger language on maintaining troops in Korea

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Korea's human rights commission calls for better support for troops with special dietary needs
The commission urged the Defense Ministry to improve catering after finding that enlistees with specific requirements were not given appropriate meals.
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Cabinet approves decrees to reform military counterintelligence unit
The Defense Counterintelligence Command's core functions will be dispersed to new and existing bodies under the Ministry of National Defense.
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Military eases development restrictions around Susaek airfield near Seoul
The Defense Ministry will ease or remove military protection limits across 29.16 million square meters in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Sejong, opening more land for housing and commercial development.
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Ceremony marks the formation of final contingent of peacekeeping unit in Lebanon
A ceremony in Incheon marked the launch of the Dongmyeong unit’s 33rd and last deployment before the UN mission’s mandate expires later this year.