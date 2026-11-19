An electronic voting board shows the results of a UN General Assembly Third Committee vote on Nov. 18 for a resolution on North Korea’s human rights violations. The United States abstained. SCREEN CAPTURE

Washington took issue with language referring to a potential referral to the International Criminal Court as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks another summit with the North's Kim Jong-un.

WASHINGTON — The United States stunned its allies at the United Nations by forcing an open ballot on a North Korea human rights resolution it had long supported — only to abstain for the first time since 2005, when the UN first adopted the resolution.

During the General Assembly’s Third Committee, which handles human rights and social affairs, the resolution was adopted with 95 votes in favor, 14 against and 58 abstentions at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

South Korea, Japan, Britain, France and Germany were among those voting in favor. North Korea, China, Russia, Cuba, Iran and nine others opposed it. The United States abstained after taking issue with language in the resolution that called for the UN Security Council to consider referring North Korea’s human rights situation to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

South Korea, Japan and the 27 member states of the European Union were among the co-sponsors of the resolution. For the first time since 2005, the United States was not.

However, Washington was the party who requested that the resolution be put to a vote.

The Third Committee had adopted the North Korea human rights resolution by consensus without a vote for 10 straight years from 2016 through 2025. However, the United States broke that practice this year after objecting to part of the text, then abstained in the vote it had requested.

The chair initially announced only that an open vote had been requested but announced it was requested by the United States after the North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song asked which country had requested the vote.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom on June 30, 2019. REUTERS/YONHAP

The resolution condemns widespread and systematic human rights abuses committed by the North Korean regime. It has long drawn on the findings of the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) on human rights in North Korea. The findings concluded in 2014 that human rights abuses in North Korea amounted to crimes against humanity.

Based on those findings, the resolution has called on the UN Security Council to consider referring the human rights situation in North Korea to the ICC, which was the sticking point for Washington.

The United States could not support the resolution in its current form and therefore abstained after its request to remove all references to the ICC was rejected, according to Dan Negrea, the U.S. ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council. Washington would continue to seek the removal of such references in future negotiations, he added.

Negrea, however, stressed that the abstention did not signal any change in Washington’s assessment of North Korea’s human rights record and that the United States continues to share the resolution’s concerns over systematic human rights violations and abuses in North Korea.

Washington also remained its “unwavering” commitment to promoting human rights for North Koreans, pursuing accountability and expanding access to independent information, Negrea said.

The United Nations logo is shown in New York on Aug. 15, 2014. REUTERS/YONHAP

The second Donald Trump administration has stepped up pressure on the ICC in recent months over what it sees as problems with the court’s political neutrality and jurisdiction.

The United States imposed sanctions on ICC President Tomoko Akane and the court itself on Oct. 9. Washington also voted against a resolution on the ICC’s annual report at the UN General Assembly on Nov. 2. The U.S. representative at the time said the resolution contained unacceptable elements that expanded the court’s authority.

Washington’s confrontation with the ICC has now spilled into the annual North Korea human rights resolution. The United States may have been targeting the court rather than the resolution’s criticism of North Korea, but its abstention carries considerable symbolic weight.

An ICC referral would require a separate UN Security Council resolution, but China or Russia could block it with a veto. Still, repeatedly including the possibility of an ICC referral in the resolution intended to serve as a form of pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The Rome Statute, which established the ICC, does not impose a statute of limitations on crimes within the court’s jurisdiction, notably crimes against humanity. The annual North Korea human rights resolution could therefore remain part of the international record for any future effort to hold Kim or other North Korean officials accountable.

A flag flutters outside the International Criminal Court in The Hague. AP/YONHAP

Concerns have also grown that Washington could soften its denuclearization goals as the Trump administration seeks another summit with Kim. Against that backdrop, the U.S. abstention could be interpreted as a willingness to put North Korea’s human rights record aside in an effort to bring Kim back to the negotiating table.

Several delegations expressed regret that the North Korea human rights resolution had been put to a vote after a decade of consensus.

“It is regrettable that 10 years of consensus adoption of this resolution has been broken,” the Japanese representative said before the vote.

The British representative also expressed regret over the decision to request a vote and urged all UN member states to support the resolution.

This year’s resolution was also substantially shortened due to the UN’s effort to streamline its documents. The text was cut from 14 pages last year to seven pages this year. The number of operative paragraphs also fell from 28 to 19.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a Constitution Day ceremony at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Dec. 27, 2025, in this photo distributed by the state-run Korean Central Television the next day. YONHAP

Notably, this year’s resolution strips out some of the language that directly pins responsibility on North Korea’s leadership.

Last year’s resolution cited a COI finding that crimes against humanity had been committed in North Korea. The commission found reasonable grounds to believe that institutions under the effective control of North Korea’s leadership carried out those crimes under policies set at the highest levels of the state over decades.

This year’s resolution, however, removed that language. It still condemns human rights abuses that may amount to crimes against humanity. The new text also dropped language urging member states to investigate and prosecute suspected perpetrators of international crimes where possible. It did, however, retain a call for cooperation in preserving evidence that could be used in future criminal proceedings.

Language calling for consideration of an ICC referral and additional targeted sanctions against those responsible for human rights abuses was also retained.

Last year’s resolution separately urged the UN Security Council to take appropriate steps to ensure accountability. This year’s version instead says the council should remain engaged on accountability. The text includes possible consideration of an ICC referral and additional targeted sanctions.

The United States also abstained on a resolution concerning the human rights situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar on Wednesday over language related to the ICC.

“We have supported this resolution since 2004, and we have co-sponsored it in every UN General Assembly session for the past 22 years,” Negrea said, adding that the U.S. assessment of the human rights situation in Myanmar had not changed.





BY YOO JEE-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]