U.S. envoy highlights shipbuilding opportunities between Seoul and Washington

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USFK chief calls for year-round training, warns of ‘dangerous’ North Korea-Russia cooperation
Ambassador Michelle Park Steel said Seoul and Washington must link prosperity with security while addressing China and fair treatment for U.S. companies at an Amcham luncheon.
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What we are missing about the war in Ukraine (KOR)
Korea should reflect on why supporting the self-determination of smaller states matters to its own security and credibility.
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Korea's UN envoy named co-chair of global AI governance dialogue
Ambassador Cha Ji-hoon will co-chair preparations for the United Nation’s 2027 Global Dialogue on AI Governance.
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What we are missing about the war in Ukraine
Korea should reflect on why supporting the self-determination of smaller states matters to its own security and credibility.