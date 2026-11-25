A Washington court ordered a Korean mother to pay about $80,000 and return her son after seven years of defying custody orders.

A U.S. court has held a Korean mother in contempt and ordered her to pay about $80,000 in overdue child support, interest and legal fees after she kept her son in Korea for more than seven years in defiance of repeated return orders from courts in both countries.

The court ruled that her failure to comply with multiple orders from Korean and U.S. courts to send the boy back was willful. It also imposed a penalty of $100 a day if she does not return him by a set deadline.

The King County Superior Court in Washington recently held the mother in contempt at a hearing requested by the boy's father, according to the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. The court ordered her to pay the father $56,538 in unpaid child support from January 2020 through September 2026, along with $22,635 in interest, plus attorney fees and other costs.

If she fails to return the boy to Washington within 30 days of the ruling, she will be charged $100 a day starting on the 31st day.

The dispute began in June 2019, when the mother, who was going through divorce proceedings in the United States, brought the boy, then 3, to Korea and did not return. The father and son are both U.S. citizens. A U.S. court ordered the mother to return the child in July that year, and a final parenting plan issued that December gave the father custody. Korean courts repeatedly issued the same order, and when she defied them, they fined her and ordered her detained.

The court found that the mother's failure to pay child support was intentional and willful, and that she had shown no lawful reason for being unable to pay or for refusing to comply.

The mother kept the boy outside Washington in violation of court orders, obstructed enforcement efforts and ignored multiple orders to return him, the court said. It noted that Korean courts had also repeatedly ordered his return, rejected her defenses and imposed detention and fines.

In April, the U.S. State Department listed Korea for the fifth consecutive year as a country showing a pattern of noncompliance with the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. International parental child abduction refers to one parent taking or keeping a child abroad without the other parent's consent during a divorce or custody dispute. Korea has followed the convention since 2012, and as of this year, 103 countries are parties to it. The United States also recently announced it would restrict visas for people who obstruct or take part in obstructing the resolution of child abduction cases, as well as their immediate family members.

John Sichi walks on a nonmotorized treadmill in front of a Gyeonggi police station, demanding the return of his children. JOONGANG ILBO

The issue drew wide public attention in Korea three years ago through John Sichi, a U.S. citizen and father who staged treadmill protests near Gangnam Station and elsewhere in Seoul, saying his Korean wife had disappeared with their children. Sichi was reunited with his children only in 2024.

Last month, a father in his 40s who had disappeared with his 4-year-old daughter during divorce proceedings in Australia was found dead with her on Jeju Island. The girl's mother had won a child return case under the Hague Convention at the Seoul Family Court in March and obtained permission for enforcement but was never able to find her daughter. She also reported her daughter missing to the police, but the tragedy could not be prevented.

"Korea joined the Hague Convention somewhat hastily, before it was institutionally and culturally ready," said lawyer Lee Hyeon-kon, a former family court judge. "As a result, parents tend to strongly resist compliance with the convention. Problems like this are likely to keep recurring, and it's difficult to find ways to improve the system.”





BY BYUN MIN-CHUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]