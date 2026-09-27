U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel's Shih Tzu steals show during Chuseok greeting

U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel's Shih Tzu Nuri sits on the lap of Steel during a Chuseok greetings video posted on X on Sept. 23. SCREEN CAPTURE

Nuri, a rescued Shih Tzu, stole scenes in U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel's Chuseok video as she highlights her Korean roots.

A Shih Tzu named Nuri wandered through U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel's Chuseok harvest holiday greeting video and curled up in her lap. Now, Nuri may even be helping Steel win over the hearts of the Korean public.

Steel posted the video on X on Wednesday, ahead of the Chuseok holidays. In it, she wears hanbok, or traditional Korean dress, and makes songpyeon (moon-shaped rice cakes traditionally eaten at Chuseok), with her husband, lawyer Shawn Steel.

"It is my first time celebrating here since I left at 14," Steel said in Korean in the video. "Being back in Seoul — surrounded by the sights, sounds and traditions I remember from childhood — brings back so many memories."

Nuri shuffles back and forth behind the table while the couple make songpyeon, then climbs onto Steel's lap for the closing remarks. The dog lived with the couple in the United States and came with them to Korea.

Steel adopted Nuri from a local shelter in late June 2019, when she was a supervisor in Orange County, California. The dog was one of more than 140 Shih Tzus rescued from a single household at the time.

That November, Steel posted a photo of the dog on Facebook and introduced it as the couple's new puppy and the official mascot of Team Steel. The name was spelled NuriToo at the time.

Nuri appears in a photo Michelle Steel posted on Facebook in November 2019, introducing the dog, then called NuriToo, as the official mascot of Team Steel. SCREEN CAPTURE

"The full name is NuriToo, but it just goes by Nuri," a person who knows Steel well said. Nuri is a native Korean word meaning "world."

Steel is not the first U.S. ambassador to bring a dog into public diplomacy.

Former Ambassador Mark Lippert brought his basset hound Grigsby to Korea when he took up the post in 2014. Lippert took Grigsby on walks and to baseball games and set up a Twitter account for the dog. On a visit to Korea in 2019, Lippert said Grigsby had helped him talk with people he would not otherwise have met.

Then-U.S. Ambassador Mark Lippert crosses the Gwanghwamun intersection in central Seoul in the snow with his basset hound Grigsby on the way to the embassy in December 2014. JOONGANG ILBO

Since taking up the post, Steel has put her Korean American identity front and center and shown her family settling into life in Korea. She arrived with her husband on July 30, and the couple has attended diplomatic events side by side.

On Aug. 1, Steel ate hotteok, a sweet Korean pancake, at Namdaemun Market in central Seoul and wrote that the visit brought back old memories. She also visited Youngnak Presbyterian Church, which her parents attended. On Sept. 19, she rode a combine to harvest rice and made kimchi in Gokseong, South Jeolla.

Family history is another thread in her outreach. In an Aug. 21 video introducing Habib House, the ambassador's residence in Seoul, Steel showed photos of her parents, who fled south during the 1950-53 Korean War, and said freedom is never free.

U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel, alongside her husband, lawyer Shawn Steel, delivers a Chuseok greeting with her Shih Tzu Nuri on her lap in a video posted on X on Sept. 23. SCREEN CAPTURE

She also shared the story of her mother, Jeong Ok-hui, who entered Ewha Womans University's Department of Korean Language and Literature in 1951 but could not finish her studies. Jeong returned to school at 74 and graduated in 2004, 53 years after she first enrolled.

"By bringing out her personal history, from her husband and Nuri to her parents' story and her mother's school days, she is turning her identity as a Korean American ambassador into everyday life," a source said.

"Public diplomacy is an important part of an ambassador's role. This kind of outreach can help build a friendly image with the public and win goodwill."







BY YOON JI-WON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



