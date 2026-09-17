U.S. alliance campaign heads to Korea's high-speed trains

U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel delivers remarks during the Freedom 250 fireworks and drone show event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence and the alliance with Korea on Sept. 4. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The U.S. Embassy will air 30-second Korea-U.S. alliance videos on KTX and SRT trains for one month.

The U.S. Embassy in Korea plans to run an advertisement promoting the Korea-U.S. alliance on the country's high-speed rail network as part of a campaign marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, officials said Thursday.

The 30-second video will run for one month on both KTX and SRT trains, featuring the tagline "Two Souls, One Story" and highlighting the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, according to the officials.

The video uses a series of parallel images to highlight the shared history and complementary strengths of Korea and the United States. The Statue of Liberty in New York is juxtaposed with a statue of King Sejong of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), while a U.S. space launch is paired with a Korean ship cutting through the waves.

It concludes with the message "Let's open the next 250 years together."

In an op-ed sent to Yonhap News Agency upon her arrival in Korea as the new U.S. ambassador, Michelle Steel described the U.S.-ROK alliance as "the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity for Northeast Asia, the broader Indo-Pacific, and beyond."

"Our economic ties, our combined defense posture, and the enduring friendship between our peoples are evidence of a partnership that serves both nations and maintains the stability of the region," she said.





Yonhap