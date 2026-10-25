Unpopularity contest: Gallup Korea poll shows seven presidential contenders underwater

Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok pays a courtesy visit to People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Aug. 24. NEWS1

The survey highlights how polarization and appeals to loyal partisan bases have eroded broad public support for Korea’s leading political figures.

More than half of Korean adults surveyed have an unfavorable view of each of seven prominent politicians seen as possible future presidential contenders, a Gallup Korea poll found.

Political analysts say deepening polarization and the rise of "fandom politics," in which politicians rely on fiercely loyal supporters, have left fewer public figures with broad appeal.

Gallup Korea interviewed 1,003 adults aged 18 and older nationwide by cell phone from Oct. 13 to 15. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon had the lowest unfavorable rating of the seven, at 57 percent, followed by Kim Min-seok, leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), at 59 percent and independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon at 64 percent.

DP Rep. Jung Chung-rae received an unfavorable rating of 66 percent. People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok and Cho Kuk, head of the Rebuilding Korea Party's institute for innovation policy, each received 68 percent. Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok had the highest rating, at 72 percent.

Observers say the politicians' legal troubles, hard-line images and other political liabilities have contributed to their unfavorable ratings.

Oh faced an appeals ruling in a case involving allegations that a businessperson had paid for opinion polls connected to political broker Myung Tae-kyun. The Seoul High Court overturned his conviction and acquitted him on Friday, after the Gallup survey was completed. A Supreme Court ruling remains possible.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon samples fried chicken at the Jamsu Bridge Chicken Day festival near Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 25. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Kim Min-seok also faced criticism after formally opening discussions on Oct. 16 about impeaching Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, who had clashed with the government and ruling party over a request to nominate a Supreme Court justice candidate again.

Kim Min-seok's visit to a fire station at 5 a.m. on Sept. 30, which he said was meant to encourage firefighters, also drew controversy.

Han emerged as one of the opposition's leading critics during the confirmation process for Kim Seung-won, a former nominee for justice minister. His attacks, however, intensified opposition to him within the ruling camp.

Independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon answers reporters' questions at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 11 about a controversy involving alleged surveillance by a Prime Minister's Office employee. NEWS1

Some conservatives also continue to regard Han as a "traitor," a label attached to him during the political turmoil surrounding the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Jang and Jung have both built support among their parties' hard-line followers while facing strong opposition from rival factions within their own ranks.

Jang repeatedly called the ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections "election fraud" and attended rallies at Olympic Park almost every day to demand the protection of voting rights. The stance strengthened his support among hard-line conservatives, but his limited communication within the PPP also strengthened internal opposition.

Jung, known for charting his own course even within the liberal camp, alienated more of his intraparty critics during the June 3 local elections and the DP's Aug. 17 national convention.

Jung led the DP through the local elections. As divisions in the ruling camp intensified afterward, his June 10 remark drew a strong backlash from President Lee's supporters.

"The people endure forever, but administrations are short-lived," Jung said.

Jung Chung-rae, then leader of the Democratic Party, Cho Kuk, then leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, and Lee Jun-seok, then leader of the Reform Party, exchange greetings at an afternoon New Year's reception at the Blue House's Yeongbingwan State Guest House in central Seoul on Jan. 2. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Cho and Lee Jun-seok suffered significant political setbacks after the Rebuilding Korea Party and Reform Party were heavily defeated in the June 3 local elections.

Cho has struggled to overcome the negative public image tied to a 2019 scandal over alleged irregularities in his children's college admissions.

Lee Jun-seok still faces hostility from conservatives because of his clashes with Yoon when the former led the PPP. His popularity among men in their 20s and 30s has also brought criticism that he has fueled gender divisions.

Political scientists say the wider problem is extreme polarization. Rather than trying to reach moderate voters, politicians repeatedly appeal to devoted partisan followings, leaving the public increasingly weary of politics.

"This is the result of 'negative partisanship' reaching its peak, with people's party loyalties increasingly finding expression in negative ways," Lee Jae-mook, a political science professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, said.

"With their eyes on the presidency, politicians repeatedly court their supporters and get caught up in partisan fights instead of developing policies. That leads to distrust in politics."

Kim Sung-soo, a political science professor at Hanyang University, said the pressure to retain core supporters would make the cycle difficult to break.

"In 21st-century politics, you have to build a loyal following to survive, even when your unfavorable rating is high," the professor said. "Politicians fear that moving toward the center will drive away their own supporters and cost them a chance at the presidency. That fear leads them to strengthen their followings, and the vicious cycle is likely to continue for some time."





BY YANG SU-MIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



