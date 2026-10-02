Universities expand career support to help international students find jobs in Korea

Job seekers engage in a consulting session at a job fair at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 15. NEWS1

The Korea JoongAng Daily has compiled ways in which universities are helping international students prepare for employment in Korea.

For international students who want to stay in Korea after graduation, one of the biggest hurdles that they must overcome is finding a job.

Only about one-third of international students who graduated from Korean universities and remained in the country secured employment, according to a recent data analysis by the Ministry of Justice. Among 152,107 international graduates, the employment rate stood at 34.3 percent. The data did not include those who left Korea after graduation.

As the number of international students continues to grow, universities are expanding their career support programs to help students face the Korean job market and connect with employers.

In July, the Ministry of Education awarded six universities for their employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for international students, which range from digitally documenting students’ skills and experiences to offering career counseling, hosting job fairs and helping them secure internships with local companies.

Here are some ways that the selected universities are helping international students prepare for employment in Korea.





Building a portfolio

Kyung Hee University (KHU) offers KHU-PASS, short for Pathway for Academic & Social Success, a certification program that records international students’ participation in extracurriculars and the related skills that they develop.

The university officially introduced KHU-PASS in the fall semester last year and expanded it this year by implementing a points system based on an extracurricular’s difficulty and duration. Upon completing the program requirements, students can receive digital badges, official certificates and scholarships.

KHU-PASS focuses on five core competencies: self-management, problem-solving, communication, teamwork and creative thinking.

An international student fills out a form during a job fair at Kyungsung University in Nam District, Busan, on Sept. 27, 2024. SONG BONG-GEUN

Students must complete at least one extracurricular in each of the five areas and at least six overall. They must also enroll in extracurriculars in writing, office software and employment-related areas, such as career-planning lectures, one-on-one employment consulting and “career camps,” or a career-focused retreat.

The achievements are issued as digital badges that students can show on résumés, portfolios and LinkedIn profiles.

KHU-PASS’s goal is to turn extracurricular activities into a tangible record of skills and experiences that international students can use in their job search.

The Education Ministry awarded KHU the grand prize for the program.





Dedicated career support

A poster about one-on-one job consultations offered to international students at Dongguk University DONGGUK UNIVERSITY

Some universities are establishing career centers or specialized services for international students.

Singyeongju University opened a career center for international students in May. The facility teaches students about Korean corporate culture; helps them find internship opportunities and prepare for interviews; and provides administrative support related to employment visas.

Dongguk University is offering free one-on-one employment consultations to international students from next Tuesday to Dec. 14. Advisers will help those seeking employment at Korean companies prepare for interviews, write cover letters and offer general guidance. Undergraduate and graduate students, students on leave and even graduates can request a consultation.

Kyungsung University in Busan established an International Student Career Support Center, which offers programs related to business Korean, corporate culture and networking.





Career camps, mentoring and job fairs

Other universities are creating more opportunities for international students to meet companies directly.

Sunchon National University hosted a regional job fair for international students on Sept. 9, bringing together students from four universities in eastern South Jeolla and companies in manufacturing, logistics, IT and exports.

The event focused on one-on-one recruitment consultations rather than simply introducing companies. Students researched participating companies in advance and submitted their résumé to those that they were interested in before speaking with recruiters in person at the fair. The event also offered visa and settlement consultations and a session on employment visas.

Hanyang University, which has over 4,000 international students enrolled in degree programs, has developed a career fair specifically for international students. Its Global Career Fair offers recruitment consultations, on-site interviews and career talks. The first edition in August 2025 drew 560 students, and the second in March drew 1,021. The third edition took place in August.

Sejong University is using its International Student Futures (ISF) career fair to connect students with employers, universities and startups. The ISF in March attracted more than 600 international students and 60 exhibitors. The eighth edition took place on Thursday.

International students engage in a consulting session at a job fair hosted by Sunchon National University at Sono Calm Yeosu on Sept. 9. SUNCHON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

The fair is designed to go beyond recruitment by offering opportunities related to graduate studies, entrepreneurship and settlement. According to the university, participating organizations have included hiring companies, universities and organizations providing startup, financial, legal, visa and housing support.

Connecting regional universities with local industries

For universities outside the Seoul metropolitan area, career support is increasingly tied to regional industries and efforts to retain international talent locally.

Kangwon National University, for example, has worked with local governments and companies to provide internships for international students. In one program, 10 international students were matched with four local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

Chungnam National University has taken a similar approach through its Global Project Manager program, which connects international students with companies in the Daejeon, Sejong and South Chungcheong regions.

Launched in 2025, the program brings international students together with local startups and SMEs seeking to expand into overseas markets. Students gained practical experience through company projects while helping businesses explore overseas markets and build global capabilities.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]