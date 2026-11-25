Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology campus ULSAN NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Unist universities whose real-world competitiveness exceeds their reputation, while Inha leads comprehensive universities and SeoulTech and regional national universities stand out for practical education and industry ties.

The JoongAng University Rankings 2026 JOONGANG ILBO

Corporate recruiters and college counselors named the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (Unist) as the university whose actual capabilities exceed its public reputation, according to a university reputation survey conducted as part of the 2026 JoongAng University Rankings.

Among comprehensive universities, Inha University was selected most often, while Seoul National University of Science and Technology and regional national universities also ranked high.

The survey drew on responses from 900 corporate human resources managers and high school college counselors and was designed to identify universities whose actual capabilities outperform their reputations.

Universities performing above their reputation Rank University Response Rate (%) 1 Unist 30.7 2 GIST 29.2 3 DGIST 22.7 4 Inha University 22.4 5 KAIST 21.7 6 Postech 20.0 7 Seoul National University of Science and Technology 16.0 8 Kyungpook National University 14.2 9 Chungnam National University 13.6 10 Pusan National University 13.2 *Survey targets: 900 corporate human resources managers and high school college counselors, multiple-response rate

Evaluating the 67 universities subject to the JoongAng University Rankings’ comprehensive and subject assessments, experienced hiring and college admissions professionals were asked to select multiple institutions they believe have stronger real-world competitiveness than public perception suggests.

The survey showed that the STEM-focused institute Unist received the highest share of selections at 30.7 percent, followed by the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) at 29.2 percent and the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) at 22.7 percent. All three are specialized science and engineering institutes located outside the greater Seoul area.

“Although they have shorter histories than KAIST or Pohang University of Science and Technology [Postech], they have built competitiveness by accumulating research achievements and strengthening specialized education in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence and semiconductors,” a college counselor for high school seniors in Seoul told the JoongAng Ilbo.

“Being located outside the Seoul metropolitan area used to make students hesitate to apply, but they are now attracting just as much student interest as major private universities in Seoul,” the counselor added.

Inha University campus in Incheon INHA UNIVERSITY

Inha University ranked fourth overall at 22.4 percent, the highest placement among comprehensive universities. The university was selected by 24.0 percent of corporate recruiters, trailing Unist, the recruiters' top pick, by just 0.2 percentage points.

As of this year, Inha University has secured government-backed advanced industry specialization projects in four fields — semiconductors, biohealth, rechargeable batteries and robotics — with total project funding reaching 57.7 billion won ($43 million). In the biohealth sector, the university collaborates with 16 companies to integrate real-world industrial challenges into its curriculum.

“The reason companies prefer so-called experienced rookies is their on-site experience,” a human resources manager at a major conglomerate in the greater Seoul area said. “Graduates from universities with strong industry-linked education like Inha University receive high marks not only for their competitiveness in the hiring process, but also for their practical job capabilities.”

KAIST ranked fifth at 21.7 percent and Postech in sixth at 20 percent.

Seoul National University of Science and Technology ranked seventh at 16.0 percent, standing out for its practical education and startup support.

According to the JoongAng University Rankings’ evaluation this year, the university’s student startup funding totaled roughly 19 billion won over the past three years, ranking fifth in startup support relative to student enrollment. Additionally, 55 teams from the school were selected for the Ministry of Education’s U300+ Student Startup Program, which identifies promising student startup teams and provides them with training and mentoring.

“I actively recommend this school to students who prioritize the quality of education and skill development over a university's name value,” a college counselor at a high school in the greater Seoul area. “Its steady investment in engineering and practice-oriented education is a key strength.”

Ajou University, ranked 12th with 11.9 percent, and Gachon University at 14th with 10.4 percent, also stood out.

Ajou University is bolstering its industry-academia cooperation, including jointly developing next-generation semiconductor process materials with Samsung Electronics. The university also offers students hands-on training through a specialized semiconductor curriculum involving 15 companies.

Gachon University has steadily expanded its faculty, helping its external research funding nearly quadruple from 27.6 billion won at the time of its 2012 merger to 107.6 billion won last year.

Regional national universities — Kyungpook National University at 14.2 percent, Chungnam National University at 13.6 percent and Pusan National University at 13.2 percent — ranked eighth through 10th, respectively.

Kyungpook National University partners with 33 companies to run programs allowing students to directly experience semiconductor manufacturing processes. Universities that leverage local industrial bases for hands-on training and education are drawing growing attention for their competitiveness.

“For a while, strong preference for the greater Seoul area left the competitiveness of flagship regional national universities relatively overlooked, but government support has recently been expanding,” a high school college counselor in Seoul said.

“They will draw even greater attention for their growth potential.”





BY LEE HOO-YEON, KIM NAM-YOUNG, KIM CHANG-YONG, KIM SEO-EUN AND KIM YE-JEONG [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



