A notice at Taehwagang Station in Nam District, Ulsan, on Nov. 26 informs passengers of delays to some train services due to a work-to-rule campaign by the Korean Railway Workers' Union. YONHAP

Unionized rail workers began a work-to-rule campaign Thursday, with KTX, regional and Seoul-area services facing possible delays through Dec. 4.

Unionized workers of Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) launched a work-to-rule action Thursday, making disruptions to train services nationwide likely.

Under the action, which began at 9 a.m. and is set to last through Dec. 4, the workers plan to strictly adhere to safety and other regulations, such as not driving trains faster to make up for lost time, refusing to work overtime and responding to passenger complaints in line with manuals, according to the Korean Railway Workers' Union.

Through the campaign, the union is demanding improvements to the employee promotion system, extra allowances and additional personnel. It has threatened to launch an indefinite general strike on Dec. 10, if the needs are not addressed.

Disruptions could occur on various services operated by Korail, including the KTX and SR high-speed trains, the ITX-Saemaul trains and parts of the subway network in the capital area.

No major incidents were reported during the Thursday morning rush hour as the labor action began at 9 a.m., but delays are expected during the evening rush hour and over the weekend.

The union has contended that rail workers have operated train services on time through endless overtime and holiday work, as well as by working solo in dangerous environments, and that if working to rule leads to delays or suspensions, the effort will prove the lack of personnel.





Yonhap