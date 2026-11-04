Union officials again acquitted of meeting North Korean agent in China

Members of a coalition calling for the abolition of the National Security Act chant slogans at a press conference for a bill to repeal the law on the steps of the National Assembly’s main building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 1, 2025. YONHAP

A Suwon appeals court again cleared two union officials accused of meeting a North Korean agent in China, citing insufficient evidence of directives or coordination.

Two labor union officials accused of meeting a North Korean agent in China in 2018 were acquitted again on appeal.

The Suwon High Court upheld the lower court’s acquittal of the defendants charged with violating the National Security Act by leaving the country to meet a North Korean agent and by meeting and communicating with the agent.

The two, surnamed Kim and Yang, have held posts with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and another union. Prosecutors charged that the two traveled to Guangzhou, China, in September 2018, met a North Korean agent, received instructions and discussed how to carry them out before returning home.

A former director of the KCTU’s Organization and Struggle Bureau, surnamed Seok, arranged the meeting. Seok’s sentence of nine years and six months in prison was finalized last year for exchanging directives and reports with agents of the Cultural Exchange Bureau of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.

The court found Wednesday that the author of a North Korean directive cited by prosecutors could not be identified.

“It is difficult to see Kim Il-jin of North Korea’s Cultural Exchange Bureau as the author of the directive, and the author cannot be specifically identified, so the directive cannot be admitted as evidence,” the appeals court said.

A loudspeaker for broadcasts aimed at South Korea stands beside a North Korean guard post, seen from the border area in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30. NEWS1

The lower court had accepted the pair’s explanation that they went to Guangzhou on vacation, as photos of them at tourist sites showed. It found that they met the agent at Seok’s sudden suggestion while they were there.

They talked in general terms for about 10 minutes in a public place, the Guangzhou Martyrs’ Memorial Garden. The lower court said it was hard to conclude from that meeting that they had received instructions or discussed carrying them out.

“No directive or report could be found showing that Seok planned the meeting,” the appeals court said. “It is hard to see it proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the two actually carried out the instructions or conspired with Seok to do so.”





BY HEO JEONG-WON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]