Unification Ministry intends to send over 1,400 medical items to North Korea

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Kim Yo-jong rejects IAEA resolution, calls it anti-North Korea
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, defended Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities after the International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution against the country having nuclear-weapons-state status.
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Asian Games plays North Korean anthem before South Korea hockey match
Organizers stopped the anthem after South Korean players alerted officials and Seoul's sports body said it would file a formal protest.
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Lee rules out combat deployment to Strait of Hormuz, but leaves options open
President Lee Jae Myung says Korea will avoid involvement in war while considering steps to protect shipping, energy routes and citizens.
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North Korea defends nuclear arsenal at Beijing forum
At a Chinese defense forum, Pyongyang’s vice defense minister said the country will continue expanding its nuclear deterrent.