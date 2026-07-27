Unification Ministry honors UN Command officer for border area peace efforts

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On cease-fire anniversary, UNC commander calls armstice a 'framework' for peace
Marking the anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War's cease-fire, Gen. Xavier Brunson cited the 1953 Armistice Agreement for preserving stability on the peninsula for 73 years.
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Gov't commemorates UN forces' participation in Korean War
The event for UN Forces Participation Day brought together about 1,000 participants from the 22 countries that provided troops or medical support during the 1950-53 Korean War.
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Election Day vote-count probe obtains records of 72 turnout revisions
A police-prosecution task force obtained records showing dozens of Election Day voter turnout corrections, including large revisions and delayed changes, as it investigates alleged manipulation at the National Election Commission.
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Accused killer voiced violent fantasies about women years before Gwangju student murder trial, court hears
Prosecutors told a Gwangju court that the defendant had expressed a desire to kidnap and sexually assault teenage girls long before the killing of a 16-year-old student in May.