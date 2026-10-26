Unification Ministry expresses hope that North Korean leader’s visit to China can jump-start dialogue

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North Korean officials pay tribute to fallen Chinese soldiers at Friendship Tower
Senior officials laid wreaths at the monument to mark the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteer Army's entry into the 1950-53 Korean War.
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North Korea calls DMZ mine blast staged
Pyongyang told the United Nations Security Council that Seoul fabricated the explosion that seriously wounded three South Korean soldiers.
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North Korea strengthens ties as U.S.-Korea alliance strains (KOR)
Kim Jong-un’s Dandong trip underscores North Korea’s growing economic reliance on China as Seoul and Washington face mounting alliance strains.
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North Korea strengthens ties as U.S.-Korea alliance strains
Kim Jong-un’s Dandong trip underscores North Korea’s growing economic reliance on China as Seoul and Washington face mounting alliance strains.