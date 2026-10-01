Unification minister urges peace focus after North Korea mine blast

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Kim vows to elevate North Korea-China ties in letter to Xi
Kim Jong-un pledged to take ties with China to a new strategic level in a notably warmer National Day message to Xi Jinping.
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North Korea must be held accountable for DMZ mine provocation (KOR)
Pyongyang’s denial of responsibility for a DMZ mine blast demands a firm response, clear accountability and stronger border enforcement.
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North Korea must be held accountable for DMZ mine provocation
Pyongyang’s denial of responsibility for a DMZ mine blast demands a firm response, clear accountability and stronger border enforcement.
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PPP lawmaker says North's soldiers crossed MDL 50 times over past two months
Citing information from the Ministry of Defense, a People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker said North Korean soldiers intruded across the military demarcation line numerous times since August.