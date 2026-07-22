Unification Minister hopes planned 2027 papal visit can help reopen inter-Korean dialogue

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Topik cheating scandals fuel push for independent testing authority as more people take exam
Authorities are tightening anti-cheating measures amid growing demands for an independent body to run the country's official language proficiency assessment.
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Seoul's last shantytown to be redeveloped into 2,120-home complex
First formed in the 1980s during Gangnam District's rapid development, Guryong Village will be turned into new housing by 2031.
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After the 'Starbucks' chants, Paichai had lessons on democracy. One student says right-wing jokes persist.
The seminars on civic education appeared to have little effect, with one student saying most classmates slept through the presentations.
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Police take aim at loan sharks as illegal lenders threaten victims with nude photos, public shaming