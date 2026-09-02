Unification institute to launch probe into researcher's apparent suicide

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Korea moves faster to separate abused children
The government will prioritize removing children from alleged abusers after repeat reports while expanding disability-focused shelters and agency coordination.
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Number of foreign workers under Employment Permit System hits record high
The Employment Permit System counted 287,424 foreign workers in July, with four in five employed in manufacturing.
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Man who posted fake bomb threat to pay full damages for wasting police resources
This marks the first time that a court has recognized a claim for full compensation of public security costs wasted due to an online threat.
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Veterans Ministry seeks 8% hike in 2027 budget
The ministry plans to use the money to expand veterans' benefits, support independence fighters' descendants and host an international sports event for injured soldiers.