Unification institute to launch probe into researcher's apparent suicide

The Korea Institute for National Unification plans to establish an independent investigative committee to determine the circumstances surrounding the researcher's death.

The Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU) said on Wednesday that it will investigate the death of its project researcher, who allegedly died by suicide.

“In consultation with the [researcher’s] family, we will conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons that led [them] to take their own life,” the KINU said. The institute also expressed its condolences to the bereaved family.

The project researcher, who had worked at the institute since Aug. 18, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday, the institute said.

The institute plans to establish an independent investigative committee with members from both inside and outside the institute to determine the circumstances surrounding the reseacher’s death.

“The committee will investigate the matter as thoroughly as possible to ensure that no questions are left unanswered,” the KINU said. “We will fulfill any responsibilities required of us based on the findings of the investigation.”





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.



BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]