Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja appeals 2-year bribery sentence

Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 31. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja appealed her two-year prison sentence after a Seoul court convicted her of bribing former first lady Kim Keon Hee and other corruption charges.

Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja has appealed her two-year prison sentence for bribing the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and other corruption charges, legal sources said Monday.

Han's legal representatives submitted the appeal Friday, days after a Seoul court convicted the 83-year-old on charges of violating the antigraft law, the political funds law, and embezzlement.

Last Monday, the Seoul Central District Court found Han guilty of giving a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to Yoon's wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee, while requesting favors for the church through an intermediary in July 2022.

It also convicted Han of colluding with former church officials to give 100 million won ($74,300) to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party in January 2022.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team, which sought a 13-year prison term for Han, has appealed the court ruling as well. In Korean court proceedings, the prosecution is also allowed to appeal rulings.





Yonhap