Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja appeals 2-year bribery sentence

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Air Force's aerobatic team to stage air show next month
The Air Force's four-day October event will feature Black Eagles performances, an Australian team and displays of Korean-made aircraft.
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Justice nominee denies Covid lobbying allegations
Kim Seung-won said he only relayed a public-interest request and denied seeking improper approval for a Covid-19 treatment trial.
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Weverse data leak affects 420,000 users
HYBE’s fandom platform said payment methods, transaction amounts and user IDs were exposed, but names and contact details were not.
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North Korea-linked hackers turn to AI agents for malicious email decoys
A South Korean security firm said the hacking group Kimsuky used an open-source AI coding agent to create documents that concealed malware.