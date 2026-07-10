Unification Church head faces 13-year sentence in Kim Keon Hee bribery case

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One car, two climates: Why Koreans keep fighting over the subway's temperature
Seoul Metro receives thousands of complaints as subway riders clash over air conditioning. Here's why and what riders can do.
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Acting police chief apologizes as Gwangju murder case controversy continues
Korea’s acting police chief cut short a U.S. trip and apologized as investigators face allegations of leaking case details and destroying evidence in a high-profile Gwangju murder case.
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Police widen probe into Hong Myung-bo appointment
Investigators are questioning KFA committee and board members over whether Hong Myung-bo’s hiring as national team coach broke procedures and involved obstruction.
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Is the new misinformation law a ‘gag order’ or a safeguard? One man wants the Constitutional Court to decide.
An attorney has asked for a review of the constitutionality of an amendment to the communications act, arguing its vague wording threatens free expression.