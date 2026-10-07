Unification Church foundation’s $39 million asset sales blocked amid probe

Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after being sentenced to two years in prison at her first trial on Aug. 31. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Culture Ministry rejected two requests to sell land and buildings while the foundation and its affiliates faced corruption-related investigations.

The Unification Church foundation tried to dispose of assets worth 52.3 billion won ($38.9 million) while it was under investigation over corruption charges linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

The Foundation for the Support of HSA-UWC, run by the Unification Church, filed two applications with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in December and March to dispose of its land and buildings, but both were rejected, Rep. Jin Sun-mee of the ruling Democratic Party said, citing reports submitted by the ministry.

By law, nonprofit organizations, such as religious foundations, must obtain approval from the ministry before disposing of their core assets, including land and buildings.

The foundation applied in December to dispose of assets worth about 52 billion won in Seoul. The ministry rejected the request, however, saying there was insufficient justification for selling high-value assets without a specific plan for their use at a time when the foundation and its affiliates were under investigation by a special counsel and police.

The foundation submitted a second application in March to dispose of assets worth about 300 million won in Gapyeong, east of Seoul. That request was rejected on the same grounds.

The church's leadership is now standing trial on bribery, election meddling and embezzlement charges.

Jin urged the ministry to amend its guidelines to block asset disposals by organizations under investigation, saying the current rules outline approval authority but lack specific grounds for rejection.





Yonhap