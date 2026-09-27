Undercover investigations by police into digital sex crimes more than triple

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Busan fireworks festival sends hotel rates soaring
Hotels near Gwangalli Beach are charging up to four times normal weekend rates as Busan's autumn festivals draw crowds.
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Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of three found dead
Police believe a man killed his wife and child before dying in an apparent suicide at their apartment in North Chungcheong.
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Chip leaks largest portion Korea's industrial espionage cases
Semiconductors accounted for 40 of the 107 overseas industrial technology leaks detected by Korea's National Intelligence Service from 2021 to 2025, almost double that of display technologies.
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Korean Australian man arrested over fatal Sydney shooting
Police allege the suspect helped transport gunmen and others involved in a western Sydney killing that may have targeted the wrong person.