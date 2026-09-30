UNC determines that armistice violation occurred in relation to DMZ mine explosion 

The United Nations Command (UNC) confirmed that a North Korean antipersonnel mine had been found on the South Korean side of the military demarcation line and "determined that an Armistice Agreement violation occurred."

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DMZ 3일차 현장조사, 북한 수지 반보병지뢰 1발 발견 (서울=연합뉴스) 우리 군과 유엔군사령부가 29일 실시한 비무장지대(DMZ) 지뢰 폭발 관련 3일차 현장조사에서 북한의 수지(플라스틱) 반보병지뢰 1발이 발견됐다고 합동참모본부(합참)가 언론 공지를 통해 밝혔다. 이 지뢰는 지난 21일 폭발 상황 당시 작전 참가 장병들이 목격했다고 진술한 지뢰와는 다른 지뢰인 것으로 평가돼 주목된다. 사진은 이날 현장조사팀이 발견한 지뢰. 2026.9.29 [합동참모본부 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-09-29 15:46:42/
A North Korean plastic antipersonnel mine found during a joint on-site investigation by the South Korean military and the United Nations Command in the demilitarized zone on Sept. 29

The United Nations Command (UNC) determined that a 1950-53 Korean War Armistice Agreement violation occurred in connection with a recent land mine explosion in the demilitarized zone, or DMZ, following a joint on-site investigation with the South Korean military.

The UNC confirmed in a statement that a North Korean antipersonnel mine had been found on the South Korean side of the military demarcation line during the investigation.

As a result, the command “determined that an Armistice Agreement violation occurred.”

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“The UNC is addressing the violation through established armistice mechanisms,” it said in the statement.

“The UNC remains committed to maintaining and enforcing the Armistice Agreement and fulfilling its responsibilities to preserve stability and prevent escalation on the Korean Peninsula,” the command added.


BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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