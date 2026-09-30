UNC determines that armistice violation occurred in relation to DMZ mine explosion 

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Kim Yo-jong denies that North Korean mine caused DMZ explosion
Kim Yo-jong, the director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers' Party of Korea and sister of Kim Jong-un, called the South Korean military's assessment that a North Korean mine likely caused the explosion a "clear farce."
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Failure to stop North's mine-laying also demands accountability (KOR)
The serious injuries suffered by three South Korean soldiers demand a swift investigation into suspected North Korean mine-laying and the government's failures to deter it.
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What happened when AI directed the 1996 Gangneung manhunt (KOR)
An AI analysis of the 1996 Gangneung submarine infiltration incident shows how modern technology could transform intelligence assessments and search operations.
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Trump says Kim Jong-un has 'pretty large' nuclear capacity, but situation will be 'fine' as long as he's 'around'
In U.S. President Donald Trump's response to a reporter's question about why North Korea can have nuclear weapons when he has said that Iran cannot, he cited his friendship with Kim Jong-un, claiming that Kim 'likes' and 'respects' him.