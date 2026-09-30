UNC determines that armistice violation occurred in relation to DMZ mine explosion 

A North Korean plastic antipersonnel mine found during a joint on-site investigation by the South Korean military and the United Nations Command in the demilitarized zone on Sept. 29 JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF

The United Nations Command (UNC) confirmed that a North Korean antipersonnel mine had been found on the South Korean side of the military demarcation line and "determined that an Armistice Agreement violation occurred."

The United Nations Command (UNC) determined that a 1950-53 Korean War Armistice Agreement violation occurred in connection with a recent land mine explosion in the demilitarized zone, or DMZ, following a joint on-site investigation with the South Korean military.

The UNC confirmed in a statement that a North Korean antipersonnel mine had been found on the South Korean side of the military demarcation line during the investigation.

As a result, the command “determined that an Armistice Agreement violation occurred.”

“The UNC is addressing the violation through established armistice mechanisms,” it said in the statement.

“The UNC remains committed to maintaining and enforcing the Armistice Agreement and fulfilling its responsibilities to preserve stability and prevent escalation on the Korean Peninsula,” the command added.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]