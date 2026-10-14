UN envoy criticized over response to DMZ land mine blast

Korea’s UN Ambassador Cha Ji-hoon, left, speaks during an parliamentary audit of government bodies in New York on Oct. 13. YONHAP

Opposition lawmakers criticized South Korea's United Nations ambassador for not pursuing Security Council action after a North Korea-planted mine injured three soldiers.

Opposition lawmakers criticized Seoul's United Nations ambassador for his limited response to a land mine explosion in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), while ruling Democratic Party lawmakers asked him to coordinate with the government.

In response to questions about whether there were plans to bring the land mine incident before the UN Security Council, South Korea's UN Ambassador Cha Ji-hoon said, "How to approach the issue has yet to be determined" and that "The government has not yet made a strategic decision," during a parliamentary audit on government bodies in New York on Tuesday.

Cha said he had not discussed the matter with U.S. officials, including U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, or representatives of other Security Council member states.

"Shouldn't you be meeting with ambassadors from other countries to discuss whether this is an issue that can be raised at the Security Council and report the results to headquarters so the government can make a decision?" said Rep. Kim Gunn of the People Power Party (PPP). "How can decisions be made if you just sit there doing nothing?"

Cha defended his decision to raise the land mine incident at the UN General Assembly's First Committee on Thursday, where he called on North Korea to apologize, saying the move was also meaningful.

"You keep calling me an amateur, but I believe speaking at the General Assembly actually has a greater impact than sending a letter to the Security Council," Cha said in response to opposition lawmakers who questioned his expertise.

While Kim countered that the Security Council is the UN body empowered to make binding decisions on member states, Cha maintained that the need for Security Council action was a separate question.

Lt. Gen. Kwon Dae-won, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, briefs reporters on the results of the military task force investigation of the mine blast in the demilitarized zone at the Ministry of National Defense building in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 5. YONHAP

"I recognize the importance of the Security Council," Cha said. "But I think whether the current situation requires action by the Security Council or whether it can also be addressed at the General Assembly is a separate question."

A land mine exploded in the DMZ on Sept. 21, injuring three South Korean soldiers. The South Korean military later confirmed that the land mines were planted by North Korea.

PPP Rep. Koh Dong-jin also questioned Cha's response to North Korea's missile provocations since he was appointed ambassador in September last year.

"We have continued to condemn North Korea's provocations at the Security Council or the General Assembly whenever the opportunity arises," Cha said.

Democratic Party Rep. Maeng Sung-kyu, however, acknowledged that Cha would have had difficulty acting independently.

Craters believed to have been caused by a mine blast in the demilitarized zone on Sept.21 are shown in an image released at a Sept. 28 briefing by Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF

"It would be difficult for the ambassador to pursue matters unilaterally based on his own position," Maeng said, stressing that Korea's position should be conveyed through the South Korean ambassador to the United States and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"I hope you will carry out your duties with confidence so that those who have concerns, including opposition lawmakers, will have no reason to raise such issues," Maeng added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's disclosure that two North Korean prisoners of war had been repatriated to South Korea during the UN General Assembly last month was also brought up during the audit. PPP Rep. Song Seog-jun asked whether Cha had contacted Ukrainian officials regarding the matter.

"We communicate from time to time, but there has been no contact regarding [President Zelensky's remarks]," Cha said.

"Issues related to Ukraine are being handled bilaterally by the Foreign Ministry's headquarters," Cha said, adding that any action at the UN level would require consultation with the ministry.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters on Sept. 23. AP/YONHAP

Cha's lack of a career diplomatic background also came under scrutiny. Independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon questioned Cha's qualifications, citing his previous work as a lawyer for President Lee Jae Myung.

"Isn't the UN ambassador a position that should be filled by the best of the best, rather than an amateur?" Han said.

Asked whether his personal ties to the president had influenced his appointment, Cha replied, "Since arriving here, I've seen that there are many ambassadors who are not career diplomats."

Han also questioned whether Cha's daughter's residence in New York had been a factor in his appointment. He also asked if it was appropriate for his daughter, who is an adult and had previously lived independently, to reside with him at the ambassador's official residence.

Cha explained that his daughter had been working in New York and began living with him at the official residence several months after he took office.

"Under the regulations, unmarried children are allowed to live together with their parents," Cha said. "I don't think it's particularly unusual for family members to live together."





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]