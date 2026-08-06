Ulsan psychiatric hospital to close after string of inpatient deaths

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No relief, even after dark: Record tropical nights add to Korea's heat crisis
Persistent tropical nights, coupled with daytime highs approaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), offer no break from the weather and are increasing heat illness risks across the country.
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Marriage increasingly seen as Korea’s new path to wealth as home prices soar
Rising housing costs, dual incomes and government support are pushing more Koreans to see marriage not just as a personal choice, but as an economic strategy.
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Marriage rebounds as young Koreans embrace financial 'wedding leverage'
Young people increasingly view marriage not as a financial burden but as a way to increase their savings, double their household income and build assets faster.
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As Koreans marry later, older brides and younger grooms become new normal
A record 20.2 percent of first marriages in Korea last year involved an older bride, reflecting later marriages, shifting gender norms and a growing emphasis on compatibility over age.