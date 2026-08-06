Ulsan psychiatric hospital to close after string of inpatient deaths

Bangudae Hospital plans to shut by Sept. 3 after multiple inpatient deaths drew investigations, with about 180 patients needing transfer.

A psychiatric hospital in Ulsan that came under scrutiny after a series of inpatient deaths is set to close after another inpatient died earlier this month.

Bangudae Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Dudong-myeon of Ulju County, Ulsan, recently informed the Ulju Public Health Center that it plans to operate through Sept. 3 before closing, according to the center on Wednesday.

The hospital drew controversy after it was revealed that five inpatients died between 2022 and 2025.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors against the hospital director and the administrative director on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death after announcing the results of an ex officio investigation in April. The commission said they failed to fulfill their duty of care and protection, leading to a patient's death.

One more inpatient died in June and another early this month, which reportedly made the hospital decide to shut down.

The hospital has not yet begun the formal administrative procedures required for closure. Under the Medical Service Act, medical institutions must post a notice at least 14 days before their planned closure date detailing the closure schedule, settlement of medical fees and plans to transfer patients to other hospitals. They must also directly notify inpatients and their guardians at least 30 days before filing the closure notice.

Bangudae Hospital has asked the public health center about the required procedures, but has not yet filed a closure notice.

About 180 patients are currently hospitalized at the facility. If the closure is finalized, transferring all patients to other hospitals is expected to be a major task.

"As a rule, when a private hospital voluntarily closes, the hospital is responsible for arranging patient transfers," an official at the Ulju Public Health Center said. "However, we will also provide administrative support to help ensure the transfers proceed smoothly."





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]