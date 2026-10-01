Ulsan middle school student needs brain surgery after fight with classmate

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Long-delayed national medical school finds a home in Namwon
The school is slated to open in 2029 and welcome its first cohort of students in 2030. After receiving their medical licenses, graduates will be legally required to serve for 15 years at public health institutions.
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Dazed and confused: Why Busan’s trapped shark cannot find its way back to sea
Experts say Bukang-i, a likely copper shark, is disoriented by Busan’s canal as officials prepare a net-led rescue attempt.
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Police called over Keyvitup’s 3 a.m. music video shoot, agency apologizes
Residents living near Jemulpo Market in Michuhol District, Incheon, complained after the speakers blasted into the night.
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NewJeans member Hanni partially wins lawsuit against commenters over abusive posts
In July, the Seoul Western District Court ordered the two defendants to pay Hanni 100,000 won ($75) each in damages.