Ulsan middle school student needs brain surgery after fight with classmate

Police and education officials are investigating a restroom fight after a student was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage.

Police and education authorities are investigating after a middle school student in Ulsan underwent surgery for a brain hemorrhage following a fight with a classmate.

The two students fought in a school restroom on Sept. 11, police and education officials said Thursday. The student later showed unusual symptoms and was taken to a hospital, where tests found bleeding in the brain. The student reportedly underwent surgery.

The school has registered the incident as a case of school violence. The district education office with jurisdiction over the school has also sent investigators to question both students and establish exactly what happened.

Police have obtained footage from security cameras in the hallway outside the restroom and are analyzing it. They are also questioning witnesses to piece together how the fight unfolded.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]



