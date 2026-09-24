Ukraine transferred North Korean POWs to South, Zelensky says at UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at in New York on Sept. 23. AFP/YONHAP

Seoul has not confirmed nor denied the transfer, only saying that consultations were held with consideration for the soldiers’ wishes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his country recently sent two North Korean prisoners of war (POW) to South Korea, revealing for the first time that the soldiers had left Ukrainian custody.

The South Korean government did not deny Zelensky’s statement but said Seoul had held necessary dialogue and consultations with Ukraine and other relevant countries and organizations over the matter.

Zelensky made the remarks during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“Recently, we sent two North Korean prisoners of war to the Republic of Korea,” he said, addressing South Korea by its official name. “These guys are not easy to capture alive. One of them, when he realized he was going to be taken prisoner, tried to kill himself. And he was shocked that fate did not let him die."

Zelensky also criticized North Korea for sending troops to fight for Russia.

"This is madness too. Why should Koreans give their lives in a war against Ukraine? Kim Jong-un uses them like currency. And he gets something in return."

North Korea has sent around 14,000 to 15,000 soldiers to support Russia’s war against Ukraine since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates. Most of the troops have been deployed to Russia’s Kursk region, where they helped Russian forces repel a Ukrainian incursion.

An official from Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that Seoul had "communicated and consulted with Ukraine and other relevant countries and organizations" on the North Korean prisoners.

“We have consistently maintained the position that the issue should be resolved in a manner that respects the free will of the individuals concerned and complies with international law and humanitarian principles,” the official said. “This is a sensitive issue because it involves the safety of the individuals and their families. We cannot confirm whether the individuals have been transferred or provide details about when or how they were transferred or what South Korea and Ukraine discussed."

The government did not deny Zelensky’s announcement, but Seoul has not publicly confirmed the transfer of the POWs.

President Lee Jae Myung and Zelensky discussed the issue during their summit in July. The two leaders agreed to resolve the issue while respecting the two soldiers’ wishes and following international law and humanitarian principles.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]