United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ambassador to Korea Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi delivers welcoming remarks at a reception marking the UAE's 55th National Day at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 20. SEO JI-EUN

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ambassador to Korea Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi said the strength of the UAE's union lies in shared values and a future built together, speaking at a reception marking the country's 55th National Day in Seoul on Friday.

“As we celebrate this important national occasion, we take pride in the achievements we have made across different fields,” Al Suwaidi said in his welcoming remarks. “This occasion also reminds us that our strength in our union lies not only in what we have achieved but also in the shared values that unite us, in the traditions that we preserve and in the future we build together.”

The event, held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul hotel in central Seoul ahead of the official holiday on Dec. 2, was Al Suwaidi's first National Day reception since taking up his post in Seoul this year. The holiday, known as Eid Al Etihad, marks the 1971 federation of the emirates.

Members of the Shabab Al Ain Band perform Al-Ayyala, a traditional Emirati performing art listed by Unesco as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, at a reception marking the United Arab Emirates' 55th National Day at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 20. SEO JI-EUN

Later in the evening, the Shabab Al Ain Band performed Al-Ayyala, a traditional Emirati performing art that combines chanted poetry, drumming and dancing to recreate a battle scene. The art form was added to Unesco's list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2014. The evening then ended with a lucky draw and dinner.



