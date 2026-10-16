Typhoon Champi heads toward Okinawa, not Korea, for now

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Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill reinforces 'ironclad' commitment to nuclear deterrence
Pending U.S. legislation would reinforce extended nuclear deterrence commitments to South Korea and other U.S. allies amid concerns of threats from North Korea, China and Russia.
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North Korea says Japan’s submarine push signals long-term nuclear ambitions
A North Korean analyst accused Japan of using plans for nuclear-powered submarines as a pathway toward acquiring nuclear weapons.
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Trump claims Korea Alaska LNG investment as Taiwan, Japan deals push forward
U.S. President Donald Trump said Korea will invest $50 billion in the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, but Seoul says participation remains under review pending commercial viability.
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Seoul appeals court gives 12 years to man who beat girlfriend to death in Japan
The Seoul High Court added two years to the sentence of a Korean man convicted of fatally assaulting his girlfriend in Japan in 2015.