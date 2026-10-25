Typhoon Champi brings heavy rain, strong winds and travel disruptions to Jeju

Tourists look at dol hareubang ( traditional Jeju stone statues) at Jeju Stone Park on Oct. 24 as rain falls on the island under a heavy rain advisory. YONHAP

Typhoon Champi is forecast to bring up to 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) of additional rain and powerful winds to Jeju through Monday, disrupting flights, ferries and Mount Halla trails.

JEJU ISLAND — Typhoon Champi is expected to drench Jeju with 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) or more of additional rain through Monday as it passes south of the island on its way to Japan.

The storm has already brought three days of heavy rain to the island, grounding flights, halting ferries and closing all hiking trails on Mount Halla.

Champi is expected to pass about 220 kilometers (137 miles) southeast of Seogwipo at around 3 a.m. Monday. It will then weaken as it moves toward Kagoshima in southern Kyushu, Japan, and turn into an extratropical cyclone Monday afternoon, according to the weather agency.

Heavy rain and wind will continue on Jeju even as the typhoon heads toward Japan. Rainfall of 30 to 80 millimeters is forecast from Sunday through Monday morning, with 120 millimeters or more expected in the mountains and mid-mountain areas. Mount Halla and the island’s eastern areas could see especially heavy rain from Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The Korea Meteorological Administration's (KMA) Jeju regional office upgraded a high seas warning for the far southern waters off Jeju to a typhoon warning at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Heavy rain has fallen on Jeju since Friday. As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Samgak Peak on Mount Halla had recorded 285 millimeters of accumulated rainfall, while Sancheondan, an area on Mount Halla’s northern foothills in Jeju City, recorded 249.5 millimeters and Pyoseon, a township on the island’s southeastern coast in Seogwipo, recorded 222.5 millimeters.

Firefighters repair a traffic light damaged by strong winds on a road in Gujwa, Jeju City, at around 5:36 p.m. on Oct. 24. JEJU FIRE SAFETY HEADQUARTERS

Gusts of 20 meters per second (66 feet per second) — equivalent to 72 kilometers per hour (45 miles per hour) — or stronger are expected across most of Jeju through Monday morning, with gusts of 25 meters per second or stronger in the mountains. Waves of 5 meters (16 feet) or higher are expected in the far southern waters.

Six reports of damage from the wind and rain were filed from Friday through Sunday morning, according to the Jeju Fire Safety Headquarters. A greenhouse flooded in Iho-dong, Jeju City, on Saturday, and firefighters took safety measures after a road drain clogged in Hwabuk-dong. An overflowing maintenance hole disrupted traffic in Samyang-dong. Power lines sagged in the wind in Hallim-eup, and a wire anchoring a traffic light snapped in Gujwa-eup.

Travelers line up to leave Jeju Island at Jeju International Airport at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 after flights were cancelled and delayed the day before due to heavy rain. CHOI CHOONG-IL

The weather also disrupted travel. Twenty-five flights at Jeju International Airport were canceled Saturday, including nine domestic and 16 international flights. An additional 218 flights were delayed, including 213 domestic and five international flights. Ferries connecting Jeju to Gapado, Marado and other islands were canceled, and all seven trails in Hallasan National Park were closed.

“Caution is needed regarding damage to facilities from strong winds and safety accidents along the coast,” an official from KMA's Jeju regional office said. “In particular, the spring tide period, when sea levels rise, begins on the 26th, so attention must be paid to flooding in low-lying areas and swells along the coast.”





BY CHOI CHOONG-IL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



