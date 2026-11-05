Two U.S. service members accused of smuggling synthetic cannabis into Korea through military mail

Customs officials said the suspects allegedly hid liquid synthetic cannabis in protein supplements mailed to Camp Humphreys.

Two U.S. service members stationed in Korea have been caught smuggling synthetic cannabis into the country through the U.S. military postal system.

Pyeongtaek Customs had arrested one of the U.S. service members on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act and referred them to the Prosecution Service, customs authorities said Wednesday. Another service member implicated in the case was referred to prosecutors without detention.

In March, the two allegedly smuggled liquid synthetic cannabis into Korea through the U.S. military postal system after hiding small containers of the substance inside a tub of protein supplements.

Customs officials discovered the drugs after noticing an irregular shadow on an X-ray image of the parcel. A subsequent detailed inspection revealed the concealed synthetic cannabis.

In coordination with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), investigators first apprehended the suspect who came to retrieve the parcel from a military post office at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, then tracked down the service member identified as its actual owner.

The arrests were made possible through a controlled delivery operation, an investigative method that tracks the movement of drugs to identify those responsible for smuggling.

Despite the suspects' denials and their decision to remain silent, investigators pieced together evidence of the alleged crime through forensic analysis of their mobile phones.

Separately, customs authorities identified indications of additional synthetic cannabis trafficking within the U.S. military base during their investigation and forwarded the information to CID.





BY JUNG SI-NAE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]