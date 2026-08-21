Two Sri Lankans granted long-term work visas for rescuing Air Force pilots in 2022 crash

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Gov’t considers expanding prescription drug delivery to all telemedicine patients
The service, which was broadly permitted during the Covid-19 pandemic, is currently limited to specific types of patients.
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Prosecutors raid Roh Tae-woo family properties over alleged 126.6 billion won slush fund
The search and seizure comes after investigators spent years attempting to trace the flow of money with an extensive amount of records.
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Beauty, fashion and wellness come together at new Seoul lifestyle festival this weekend
Beautiful Life in Seoul will unite K-beauty brands, fitness sessions, creator events and global business meetings from Saturday through Tuesday.
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Korea National Opera chief tops public officials’ asset disclosure list
Park Hye-jin reported 46.5 billion won in assets, the highest among 73 officials filing status-change disclosures.