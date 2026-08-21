Two Sri Lankans granted long-term work visas for rescuing Air Force pilots in 2022 crash

Two of the three Sri Lankan nationals who helped rescue two Air Force pilots from the Yellow Sea four years ago were granted long-term residency visas Friday, the Ministry of Justice said.

On Aug. 12, 2022, the foreign nationals were working on a fishing boat off the coast of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, when they discovered the pilots of a fighter jet that had crashed into the sea due to an engine fire. Along with the ship's Korean captain, they rescued the pilots from the water.

The three had entered Korea under the E-9 Employment Permit System at the time of the incident, which allows for a maximum stay of four years and 10 months.

Of them, two were granted E-7-4 skilled worker status earlier Friday, while the third had already obtained long-term residency status. E-7-4 visa holders are initially permitted to stay for up to two years and can subsequently extend their stay in two-year increments indefinitely.

The ministry explained the visas were granted in recognition of their exceptional contribution to the national interest by saving a life in danger.

"We will continue to support foreigners who have made special contributions to our society so that they can live stably in the country," Minister of Justice Jung Sung-ho said.

The men also received a letter of appreciation from the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force in May.





Yonhap