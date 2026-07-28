Two Songpa election officials charged, questioned over ballot shortage

The pair are accused of failing to take action despite being able to anticipate that a polling station could have run out of ballots.

Two officials at the Songpa District election commission have been charged with suspicion of dereliction of duty and summoned for questioning in connection with the ballot shortage during the June 3 local elections.

The commission's election affairs officer and a division head were questioned as suspects by the joint police-prosecution task force investigating the ballot shortage on Tuesday, according to legal sources.

The two were accused of failing to take preventive measures even though they could have anticipated that a particular polling station might run out of ballots on election day.

They are also suspected of ignoring requests from polling stations for additional ballots.

This marks the first time the task force has directly questioned suspects it charged.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]