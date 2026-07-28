Two Songpa election officials charged, questioned over ballot shortage

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Korea's population totals edge up due to immigration
New census data showed foreign residents accounting for a record 4.1 percent of the population, offsetting a low birth rate and large cohort of older adults.
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Korea to get tougher on lodgings, restaurants, taxis that overcharge tourists
The harsher fines and business suspensions, to take effect from Aug. 4, are part of the government's broader push to improve travel services.
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Man arrested after woman found dead in northern Seoul apartment
Police in Seoul detained a man under emergency powers after a woman was found dead in a Gangbuk District officetel, with investigators examining a bladed weapon and hammer recovered at the scene.
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Half of hospitals ignore 8 billion won EMS transfer system alerts
Despite the billions of won spent on the smart transfer system, hospitals only replied to just under half of the emergency requests made through it, prompting calls for an AI-backed overhaul.