Two Paichai baseball players behind ‘Starbucks’ chant quit team

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Audit finds that Incheon Regional Tax Office mishandled more than $37 million in taxes
The Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea uncovered 30 cases of unlawful or improper practices involving 52.1 billion won ($37.6 million) in taxes, for which authorities then had to collect an additional 50 billion won and refund 2.1 billion won.
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Mother’s life sentence cut to 35 years in fatal infant abuse case
A Gwangju appeals court ruled that the mother did not appear to have carefully planned the killing of her 4-month-old son, whose abuse had sparked national outrage.
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Operator of 540,000-user porn site faces seven-year prison term
The website, launched in 2022, allowed users to share covertly filmed videos of acquaintances or romantic partners and download other users' illegally filmed content using points bought with real money.
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Hyundai Motor wage talks end in tentative deal as attention turns to Kia
The agreement includes higher base pay, bonuses and new hiring, while Kia workers prepare possible strikes over their own demands.