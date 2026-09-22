Two North Koreans at Asian Games reportedly wish to seek asylum in Japan

North Korean supporters cheer during a group-stage match between South and North Korea at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Japan on Sept. 21. NEWS1

A report citing Japanese intelligence sources said that the pair have expressed their wishes, but it remains unclear if the process is in motion.

Two members of North Korea’s delegation to the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 reportedly wish to seek asylum in Japan.

The pair from the 180-member delegation indicated that they do not want to return to North Korea, according to Japanese intelligence sources as reported by Monthly Chosun on Tuesday. The information was reportedly obtained through a source cooperating with Japanese intelligence agencies within the ethnic Korean community in Japan.

The two are reportedly seeking asylum in Japan rather than South Korea and are exploring the possibility of doing so.

It remains unclear whether their efforts to explore asylum will lead to formal applications. Their specific identities have also not been confirmed.

North Korea sent a delegation of 180 athletes and team officials to this year’s Asian Games. It marks the first time in 41 years that a North Korean delegation has participated in an international sporting event in Japan, since the 1985 Kobe Universiade.

The Japanese government generally bans entry by North Korean nationals under its own sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs, but made an exception for the Asian Games for the sake of international sporting exchange.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]