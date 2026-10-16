Two more charged at disability care facility where director sexually assaulted residents

Saekdongwon, a residential facility for people with severe disabilities in Ganghwa County, Incheon, is pictured on Feb. 9. The facility is under police investigation over allegations of sexual abuse. YONHAP

Two employees were indicted over alleged abuse at Saekdongwon, where its former director received a 15-year sentence for sexually assaulting residents.

Two employees of Saekdongwon, a residential facility for people with severe disabilities in Incheon, have been indicted on charges of abusing residents after the facility’s director was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting residents.

The Incheon District Prosecutors Office said Thursday that it recently indicted the two employees without detention on charges of violating the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities Act. They are accused of abusing two residents with disabilities at the facility in Ganghwa County, including by assaulting them, in September last year.

The two were booked along with the facility’s director, surnamed Kim, who was arrested in February on charges of sexually assaulting residents with disabilities. Police investigated the two employees and referred their cases to prosecutors around the same time as Kim’s. Prosecutors indicted them about six months after the referral, following additional investigation.

Kim was arrested and indicted on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, including rape causing injury and rape of a person with a disability under one’s protection, as well as the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities Act. He was accused of sexually assaulting three residents while running the facility and was sentenced to 15 years in prison at his first trial last month.

The case came to light when the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency raided Saekdongwon in September 2025. Police initially made little progress because they were unable to obtain detailed statements from the victims, women with developmental disabilities. After the JoongAng Ilbo reported on an investigation finding that every female resident had been sexually abused, a special investigation team of about 70 officers was formed on the orders of then-Prime Minister Kim Min-seok.

In addition to the two indicted employees, police investigating Kim’s sexual assault case and further abuse allegations involving other staff have booked seven more workers on charges of violating the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities Act. Police plan to finish investigating them soon and close the case.

The Incheon government ordered the facility closed after the case came to light and revoked the permit of the social welfare foundation that ran it in May. The Saekdongwon foundation has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the decision, and the case is ongoing. The city is separately helping residents who lived at the facility settle into independent lives in the community.





BY BYUN MIN-CHUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]