Two Korean workers kidnapped by gang in Haiti freed

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Senior diplomat, new U.S. envoy pledge closer coordination on peninsula issues
Vice Foreign Minister Jeong Yeon-doo and Ambassador Michelle Steel agreed to maintain close communication on security, economic and North Korean nuclear concerns.
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Korean relief team lands in Kathmandu to join search for 9 missing after Nepal flood
Korean rescuers are using phone data, drones and helicopters to find nine workers missing after a glacier-triggered flood in Nepal.
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White House official says Trump remains open to talks with Kim Jong-un 'without preconditions'
Some observers read the White House's reluctance to explicitly invoke North Korea's complete denuclearization — in contrast to the State Department's clearer language — as reflecting the U.S. president's own priorities.
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Korean shipping company denies ownership of tanker struck in Strait of Hormuz
A Sinokor-operated tanker was among two oil vessels struck by unidentified projectiles while leaving the Strait of Hormuz.