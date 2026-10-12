Two killed, 11 injured in North Jeolla expressway pileup

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School violence cases often draw light penalties
Nearly eight in 10 disciplinary measures in school violence cases left no official record, as coerced fights known as the yacha rule spread.
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Life sentence final for man who killed Incheon supermarket owner
A Chinese national convicted of beating an Incheon supermarket owner to death during a robbery will serve life in prison after neither side appealed.
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Jeju woman under police protection killed by former partner
A Jeju woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former partner 26 days after police gave her a panic button smartwatch, but the device was not activated.
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KDCA rates risk of plague reaching Korea ‘very low’ after Russian lab death
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency called the chance of plague entering Korea "very low” as Russia investigates a researcher’s death.