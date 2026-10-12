Two killed, 11 injured in North Jeolla expressway pileup

Police are investigating after an SUV allegedly rear-ended a slowing sedan near tunnel construction, triggering a five-vehicle crash in Jangsu County.

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A five-vehicle pileup leaves two people dead and 11 injured near Jangsu Junction on the southbound Tongyeong-Daejeon Expressway in Jangsu County, North Jeolla, on Oct. 12.

Two people were killed and 11 injured when five vehicles collided on the Tongyeong-Daejeon Expressway in Jangsu County, North Jeolla, on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 12:55 p.m. on the southbound side of the expressway near Jangsu Junction in Jangye-myeon. An SUV, a sedan and three other vehicles were involved.

Two people in the sedan died. Eleven people were injured, three of them seriously, and taken to nearby hospitals.

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Police believe the SUV rear-ended the sedan as the latter was slowing for tunnel construction. The impact propelled the sedan forward, and five vehicles in all were involved in the pileup.

Police and firefighters closed the expressway’s first lane for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. Traffic has since resumed.

Police suspect the crash was caused by a failure to drive safely and are investigating exactly how it happened.


BY CHO MUN-GYU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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