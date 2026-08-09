Two die from heat as Seoul temps hit 40 degrees Celsius

Heat-related illnesses caused the deaths of two more people in Seoul as the city logged its hottest Ipchu (traditional start of the fall season) on record, though the worst of the heat wave has begun to ease.

Two people in Seoul died from heat-related illnesses on Friday as temperatures neared 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) despite the arrival of Ipchu, the traditional seasonal marker for the start of fall, the Seoul city government said Sunday.

A man in his 50s was found on a roadside in Jungnang District, eastern Seoul, at around 6 p.m. Although he was transported to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead. The district recorded a daily high of 38.7 degrees Celsius.

The other victim, a woman in her 80s, showed symptoms of a heat-related illness at her home in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, at around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Fire authorities responded to a report from her caregiver and took her to a hospital. However, she later died. The district saw temperatures reach 38.8 degrees Celsius that day.

Neither victim was found to have had an underlying medical condition.

A weather observation station in Jongno District, central Seoul, recorded a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on Friday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. Its readings are used as the official benchmark for Seoul. The reading was Seoul’s highest on record for Ipchu since weather observations began 119 years ago in 1907.

The mercury reached 40.2 degrees Celsius in Nowon District, northern Seoul.

A total of 35 people in Seoul suffered heat-related illnesses on Friday. The city has recorded 386 heat-related illness cases, including four deaths, since May 15.

The spell of extreme heat that had driven temperatures toward 40 degrees Celsius began to subside over the weekend. Seoul’s daily low dropped to 24.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the KMA, which ended a 17-night streak of tropical nights that continued through Saturday.

A tropical night occurs when the temperature does not fall below 25 degrees Celsius from 6:01 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day. Jeju Island has now seen tropical nights for 33 consecutive days, as temperatures remained above 25 degrees Celsius despite overnight rain on Sunday.

A person walks in front of building where outdoor units of air conditioning device are installed in Seoul on Aug. 9. YONHAP

Seoul's daytime high was forecast to reach 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday, more than 2 degrees lower than Saturday's 36.8 degrees Celsius.

"Daytime temperatures nationwide today will range from 26 to 35 degrees Celsius, lower than Saturday's 27.6 to 38.1 degrees Celsius," the state weather agency said. "There will be showers in some areas in the afternoon, mainly inland."

Rain was expected to continue through Monday along the east coast and on Jeju Island, which received heavy rainfall Saturday. Some areas could see more than 80 millimeters (3.14 inches) of additional rain.

While the most extreme heat has eased, temperatures of around 35 degrees Celsius are expected to persist for the time being as mostly clear weather continues. Daytime highs in Seoul are expected to remain between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius through the middle of next week, according to the KMA's medium-range forecast.

"Heat waves and tropical nights will persist, with the maximum apparent temperature rising to 33 degrees Celsius or higher across most of the country and above 35 degrees Celsius in some inland areas," a KMA official said.





BY CHON KWON-PIL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]