Two developmentally disabled adults referred on aggravated theft charges for stealing $1 ice cream in Busan

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Special counsel seeks postponement in top court ruling on Kim Keon Hee in opinion polls case
The request comes after a Seoul court found her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, guilty of the same charges.
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Seoul gov't launches thousands of summer programs at museums, libraries and parks
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is running various programs, including nighttime ecological tours, water activities and performances, at cultural facilities and major parks in July and August.
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Comedian Park Na-rae referred to prosecutors over unregistered agency allegation
Police say Park was referred on separate charges of special assault and violating the communication and information law.
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Broker, 10 others accused in fake asylum scheme involving Vietnamese in Korea
Immigration officials say the group collected about 400 million won to arrange fraudulent asylum applications for 131 Vietnamese nationals who were staying in the country on seasonal worker or short-term visas.