Two developmentally disabled adults referred on aggravated theft charges for stealing $1 ice cream in Busan

The decision to pursue aggravated theft charges, despite repayment and the store owner’s plea for leniency, has sparked debate over police discretion.

Police in Busan are facing criticism after they referred two adults with severe developmental disabilities to prosecutors on aggravated theft charges after they stole a 1,500 won ($1) ice cream.

The two, in their 30s, shared the ice cream at a convenience store in Busan on June 10 without paying for it, the Busanjin Police Precinct said Monday. After the parents of the two learned of it, they apologized to the store and paid 100,000 won in compensation, and the store owner said the pair should not be punished.

The precinct pressed ahead regardless and applied a charge of aggravated theft. Under the criminal code, a theft counts as aggravated when two or more people carry it out together.

Prosecutors ultimately suspended the indictment. Although they found that the theft had occurred, they cited the pair's lack of any criminal record, their settlement with the store and the owner's wish not to pursue punishment.

The families of the two are reportedly preparing to file a complaint against the investigating officer for abuse of authority.

The precinct said the referral was the best it could do within the law, and that it had taken into account every factor that could lessen the two's culpability, including their severe disabilities.

"Aggravated theft carries only imprisonment and is not eligible for review as a minor offense," a police official said. "Sending the case to prosecutors so they could suspend the indictment was the best option."





BY KIM JI-HYE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]