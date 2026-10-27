Two arrested after body found dumped in Seoul alley 

Police are investigating after a decomposed body was discovered in a trash pile in a residential alley in western Seoul.

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Caption: (서울=뉴스1) 박지혜 기자 = 30일 서울 구로구 신도림테크노마트 5층에 입점한 구로경찰서를 찾은 시민들이 민원실을 이용하고 있다.서울 구로경찰서는 기존 건물이 재건축에 들어가면서 신도림 테크노마트 5층으로 임시로 이주했다. 2022.12.30/뉴스1
Guro Police Station in Guro District, western Seoul

Police arrested two men on Tuesday for dumping a body in a pile of trash in a Seoul residential alley.

The body, believed to be that of an older man, was discovered by a district office worker collecting trash in Guro District, western Seoul. It was wrapped in plastic and newspaper and was badly decomposed when it was found, police said.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the corpse, and a man in his 80s on suspicion of instigating the act.

Police plan to question the suspects to determine how the body came to be dumped. They have also sent the body to the National Forensic Service to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.


BY OH SAM-GWON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

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This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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