Two arrested after body found dumped in Seoul alley 

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Fire in Gangnam’s last shantytown rages on after four hours
More than 100 residents evacuated as strong winds drove a major blaze through Seoul’s Guryong Village.
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One in five murders happened after prior stalking or partner violence
Police data showed that nearly 20 percent of murders since 2023 were preceded by stalking, domestic violence, dating violence or sexual violence by the same offender.
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Supreme Court extends former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s detention
President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife was set for release Saturday, but the top court cited concerns of flight or destruction of evidence.
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Woman sentenced to 10 months in prison for spitting at police officer at election protest
The woman was accused of assaulting a total of five people, including the police officer who was trying to restrain her, during rallies about the ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections.