Two arrested after body found dumped in Seoul alley 

Police are investigating after a decomposed body was discovered in a trash pile in a residential alley in western Seoul.

Police arrested two men on Tuesday for dumping a body in a pile of trash in a Seoul residential alley.

The body, believed to be that of an older man, was discovered by a district office worker collecting trash in Guro District, western Seoul. It was wrapped in plastic and newspaper and was badly decomposed when it was found, police said.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the corpse, and a man in his 80s on suspicion of instigating the act.

Police plan to question the suspects to determine how the body came to be dumped. They have also sent the body to the National Forensic Service to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.





BY OH SAM-GWON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]