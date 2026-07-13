Two 19-year-olds arrested over alleged child sexual exploitation material involving middle schooler

The suspects allegedly lured the student to a Seoul residence and produced child sexual abuse material, police say.

Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly luring a third-year middle school student to a residence in Seoul and producing sexual exploitation material involving her.

The suspects, identified only by their surnames Kim and Park, were arrested at around 8:21 p.m. Saturday at a residential building in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, according to Gwanak Police Station on Monday. The two face charges of statutory rape of a minor and producing child sexual exploitation material in violation of the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against Sexual Offenses.

Police received a report that afternoon from the victim’s family that the victim was confined somewhere.

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“She got a call from someone and went to Seoul, and then contacted us saying she was locked inside the house,” the family told police. “She said the suspects had just left, saying they were going to a convenience store.”

After getting a description of the victim from the family, officers began searching for the suspects. Using location information obtained from the student’s most recent phone records, police searched nearby convenience stores one by one.

Officers eventually spotted the suspects on CCTV footage, combed through nearby buildings, and made the arrest.

Police are now analyzing evidence collected at the scene to determine the full circumstances of the case.

Investigators requested arrest warrants for both suspects Monday afternoon, though a charge of illegal confinement was reportedly not included in the warrant applications.





BY OH SAM-GWON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]