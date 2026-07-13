Two 19-year-olds arrested over alleged child sexual exploitation material involving middle schooler

Read more
-
Yoon gets two years in free poll case as ruling deviates from former first lady's acquittal
A Seoul court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to two years in prison for illegally receiving free opinion polls from a political broker, with an appeal expected.
-
Cops face questions after failure to stop murder suspect as he wandered streets naked and covered in blood
CCTV shows officers pass a naked, blood-covered man later arrested in a fatal Gyeongsan stabbing, raising concerns over missed intervention and evidence handling.
-
From discount taxis to cash, local governments offer new perks for older Koreans
Counties in South Chungcheong are introducing hospital taxi subsidies, paper vouchers and caregiving allowances to improve daily life for older adults and their families.
-
Seoul jeweler accused of swindling customers out of 10 billion won
Police say a jewelry store owner in central Seoul defrauded customers of gold investments and informal savings contributions.