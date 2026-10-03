Trump warns Seoul he'll 'charge them more' if it rejects Alaska LNG project

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‘Busan sickness’ drives foreign tourists, retail spending boom in Korea's second city
Nearly 3 million foreign visitors came to Busan through July, fueling sharp gains for department stores, beauty retailers and local businesses.
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Chey to sell 944 billion won in SK Inc. shares as divorce settlement looms overhead
The sale, equivalent to 2.3 percent of the group’s holding company, will occur in blocks to avoid dis-rupting the market.
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Samsung heads for 100 trillion won profit milestone in Q3, but stronger won may limit upside surprise
The Korean titan is set to post an earnings call high despite analyst apprehension over a strengthening won, and the market shows little sign of slowing down.
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Chey Tae-won to sell 944 billion won of SK shares to fund divorce settlement
The chairman intends to offload 1,653,924 shares of SK Inc. for a total equivalent to the court ruling.