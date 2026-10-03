Trump warns Seoul he'll 'charge them more' if it rejects Alaska LNG project

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on Oct. 2 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Getty Images via AFP-GETTY IMAGE

The U.S. president said Korea could face unspecified additional charges if it does not join the Alaska liquefied natural gas project.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to "charge" Korea "more" if it does not agree to invest in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska, which he has claimed the Asian country will participate in.

Trump made the remarks during a press availability at the White House, two days after he unveiled the first package of Korea's U.S. investment projects under last year's bilateral trade deal, which he said consists of the LNG project, the construction of a gas-fired power plant in Texas and eight large-scale nuclear power plants.

On the LNG project, Seoul has said that it has not yet finalized a decision on whether to participate.

"I didn't jump ⁠the gun. I mean, they were there and they were represented," he told reporters. "And let's see, if they don't want ⁠to do it, that's okay with ⁠me. I'll ⁠just charge them more."

After asking a reporter, "They said they didn't sign it?," Trump said, "Tell them if they don't sign shortly, I'm going to double it up."

It remains unclear what he will "charge" Korea should Seoul not agree to invest in the Alaska project.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said that South Korea will invest over $50 billion in the Alaska project.

The LNG project involves building a 1,298-kilometer (806-mile)-long pipeline from the North Slope, which has massive proven natural gas reserves, to southern Alaska to transport natural gas that will be cooled into liquid form for shipment to Asia.





Yonhap