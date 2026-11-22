From left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for a trilateral meeting at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19, in this photo distributed by Russian President Office. UPI/YONHAP

A report said Washington considered an end-of-war declaration and liaison offices, while Trump discussed peninsula risks with China and Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump ended his Asia trip on Thursday without meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, though he said the Korean Peninsula was discussed at his first-ever trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and Russia.

A possible summit had been talked about for months and was closely watched around the world, as Trump repeatedly floated a meeting with Kim ahead of a trip that took him to Manila for summits with Asean and the Quad, and then to Shenzhen in China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Nov. 18 and 19. Kim did not appear, and Pyongyang has not publicly responded to Trump's offers.

Shortly before leaving Shenzhen, Trump told NBC News that his schedule had been too full.

“The relationship is there, but we didn’t meet,” he said. "There was too many meetings. It wouldn’t have worked out.”

But a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report published Saturday suggested the White House did more behind the scenes than that explanation implies.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. AP/YONHAP

Citing officials familiar with the negotiations, the newspaper said Trump pressed his aides to arrange a meeting before the trip, and that the two sides explored an in-person meeting between the leaders, but North Korea set conditions the United States could not accept. The report did not say what those conditions were.

According to the report, U.S. officials discussed issuing a declaration formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War as a first step toward a summit.

They also considered a statement that would stop short of recognizing North Korea as a nuclear state while not demanding that it dismantle its nuclear program, asking the North instead to limit nuclear and missile tests.

Opening liaison offices, as a step toward formal diplomatic relations, was also discussed.

The Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically still at war. An end-of-war declaration would be a political statement that the war is over, a goal the Moon Jae-in administration pushed for from 2018 to 2021. Critics in Washington argued at the time that such a declaration could give North Korea grounds to demand the dissolution of the UN Command.

The report also said Trump had tried since last year to reach Kim through existing phone lines and other channels but got no answer, and that a letter he later wrote did not reach Kim.

At one point, White House officials sent someone to wait outside North Korea’s mission to the United Nations in Manhattan to hand a letter to a passing North Korean diplomat. The diplomat later threw the letter, its envelope still unopened, in front of a U.S. representative at a UN meeting, according to the report.

A Trump administration official denied that there had been a push to arrange a summit, and the White House said its position on North Korea’s denuclearization had not changed.

"Seoul and Washington have consistently maintained that they are open to dialogue with North Korea, and are maintaining close communication and coordination on North Korea policy as a whole, including U.S.-North Korea dialogue," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement shared with the Korea JoongAng Daily on Sunday when asked about the report. The ministry added that it would refrain from commenting on a report about U.S.-North Korea dialogue whose sources are unclear.

Speaking at a White House press conference on Friday, Trump said the Korean Peninsula came up when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday.

“We also talked about confronting dangers on the Korean Peninsula and stopping the killing in Ukraine,” Trump said. He did not explain what he meant by “dangers on the Korean Peninsula.”

The four-point “peace declaration” the three leaders issued after the meeting included a pledge on nuclear weapons but did not mention the Korean Peninsula.

“The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” the statement said. “The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”

It gave no time frame for the dialogue and set no targets for cutting warheads.

Pyongyang appeared to have prepared for the possibility that the three leaders would discuss the Korean Peninsula.

Ahead of the APEC summit, Jo Yong-won, a secretary of the Workers’ Party Central Committee widely seen as Kim’s closest aide, traveled to Moscow and met Putin at the Kremlin on Nov. 16. Additionally, Kim Song-nam, the party’s international department director, visited Beijing from Nov. 3 to 7 and met senior Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Trump had floated a meeting since August, when he ordered a cut to joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his “very good relationship” with Kim. Two days later, he replied, "Yes, I will," when asked whether he expected to meet Kim this year.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Manila on Wednesday that the idea was "serious."

Pyongyang signaled early that it was not interested in Washington’s current terms.

“We have already and repeatedly clarified that the U.S. abandonment of its hostile policy toward the DPRK is a major premise and key to solving all problems," Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader’s sister and a senior Workers’ Party official, said in a statement carried by Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Nov. 4, using the initials for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a construction site in South Hamgyong Province in this photo released by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 19. YONHAP

During the week of Trump’s trip, Kim Jong-un visited sites inside the country, including a tourism project in Samjiyon, a naval university and construction sites in South Hamgyong Province, according to state media.

“It is reasonable to view Kim’s unusual tour of local economic sites for four days or more around the APEC summit […] as a nonverbal signal of refusal that he will not be swayed by Trump’s overtures,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies.

“From North Korea’s point of view, with no meaningful change in [Washington’s] hostile policy or sufficient and credible prior coordination, consolidating its traditional ties with Russia and China and expanding practical gains on various fronts is a much safer and more practical strategy at this stage than meeting Trump, which carries considerable risk,” Lim said.

President Lee Jae Myung, who also attended the APEC summit, held talks with Xi but only exchanged greetings with Trump, and the two leaders did not directly discuss U.S.-North Korea dialogue.

This is the second year in a row that a Trump-Kim meeting has not happened around an APEC summit. Before last year’s summit in Gyeongju, Trump said he was open to meeting Kim and would be willing to extend his stay in South Korea, but no meeting took place.





UPDATE, Nov. 22: Updated with comment from South Korea's Foreign Ministry.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]