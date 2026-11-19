U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in the truce village of Panmunjom on June 30, 2019. REUTERS/YONHAP

U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after a possible encounter did not materialize during his Asia trip.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "at some point" in an interview with NBC after a highly speculated meeting between the two did not happen during Trump's Asia trip this week.

"The relationship is there, but we didn't meet," Trump was quoted as saying by an NBC reporter on X. "There were too many meetings. [...] It wouldn't have worked out. [...] We'll have that meeting at some point."

Trump flew back to Washington on Thursday after visiting China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

He had earlier raised the possibility of meeting Kim during his Asia trip, which included a stop in Manila for the Asean summit.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Trump was "serious" about engaging with Kim.





Yonhap



