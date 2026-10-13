Trump says he may meet Kim Jong-un during Asia trip next month

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Chung's dismissal of U.S. concerns won't resolve intelligence rift (KOR)
Seoul must address Washington's concerns over intelligence security rather than dismiss evidence of a widening rift.
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Middle East conflict spreads across Arabian seas (KOR)
A widening web of clashes from the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea threatens shipping routes, oil markets and regional stability.
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North Korea claims 'big success' in tactical missile test
Pyongyang said its latest tactical ballistic missile test validated a key weapons-system upgrade, while Seoul detected multiple launches.
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U.S. Pacific Command says North Korea fired 2 ballistic missiles, reaffirms defense commitment
U.S. Pacific Command said the launches pose no immediate threat but reaffirmed its commitment to defend the United States and regional allies.