Trump says he may meet Kim Jong-un during Asia trip next month

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he arrives at Kelly Field airport in San Antonio on Oct. 7. REUTERS/YONHAP

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China on Nov. 18 and 19. He has said several times that he wants to meet Kim Jong-un before the end of the year.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his trip to Asia next month, raising the prospect of the two leaders’ first meeting in about seven years.

Asked by a reporter at the White House whether he planned to meet Kim while in Asia, he answered, “I may,” and added, “That’ll be exciting, won’t it? But I get along with him.”

Trump is scheduled to travel to Asia to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18 and 19. He has said several times that he wants to meet Kim before the end of the year.

Trump instructed aides to pursue a summit with Kim as early as this fall, The Wall Street Journal reported in August.

The report also said that Trump had privately discussed meeting Kim in person on the sidelines of the APEC summit in November. It added that formal summit preparations had not begun at the time.

Trump and Kim held summits in Singapore in 2018 and in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019 during Trump’s first term. They last met at Panmunjom — the truce village on the inter-Korean border — in June 2019.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]