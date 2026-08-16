Trump says he instructed Pentagon chief to 'substantially' reduce Korea-U.S. military drills

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Industry minister again heads for Washington amid growing U.S. tariff pressure
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan visits Washington as Seoul faces pressure over investment commitments and potential new U.S. tariffs.
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North Korean troops cross border, trigger warning shots
South Korea fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the military demarcation line on the eastern front.
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North's Kim anticipates 'more excellent future' with Russia in message to Putin
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told Russian President Vladimir Putin he expects closer bilateral ties as Pyongyang and Moscow deepen their strategic partnership.
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Lee urges Korean Peninsula peace talks involving United States, China in Liberation Day address
In his address to mark Liberation Day, President Lee Jae Myung called for talks to replace the Korean Peninsula’s armistice with peace and curb North Korea’s nuclear advances.