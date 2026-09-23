Trump open to meeting Kim Jong-un if it serves U.S. interests, State Department says

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a meeting of the multinational political and security coalition "Shield of the Americas" on the sidelines the United Nations General Assembly, on Sept. 22, at the UN headquarters in New York. AP/YONHAP

U.S. President Donald Trump would consider meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if it advances U.S. national interests, a State Department spokesperson said, raising prospects for a summit this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump would consider meeting anybody if it serves U.S. national interests, the State Department's spokesperson has said, as Trump has expressed his intention to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this year.

Tommy Pigott, the spokesperson, made the remarks during a foreign press meeting on Monday, responding to Yonhap News Agency's question about whether the Trump administration believes the summit between the United States and North Korea could take place this year.

"Generally speaking, the president has been very clear that he doesn't view dialogue as a concession. He views dialogue as a necessity," Pigott said. "And if he believes there's a national interest of the United States to meet with somebody, he will meet with them."

The spokesperson highlighted that Trump is a "deal maker," saying that he is "always guided by national interests."

"So […] if there's an ability for the national interest to be fulfilled through a conversation to have with anybody, he's willing to consider that, which I think is showing his ability to get things done for American people," he said.

He went on to claim that because of Trump's willingness to talk, seek out deals and try to resolve longstanding conflicts, the president has "accomplished more than any other president."

Last month, Trump said that he hopes to meet Kim later this year, adding to speculation that he might seek to rekindle his personal diplomacy with Kim that led to three bilateral in-person meetings: the first in Singapore in June 2018, the second in Hanoi in February 2019 and the last at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom.

Some observers said that Trump could explore the possibility of a meeting with Kim during his next trip to Asia, likely for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November.





Yonhap